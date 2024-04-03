Breaking news and analysis on day 180 of Gaza's Al-Aqsa Flood The Electronic Intifada Podcast (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-
https://www.youtube.com/live/9oKEFhy7Z6U?si=HbRW2tDxsu4y5MG5
3rd April 2024
#TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast #TheElectronicIntifada
00:00 Introduction
01:12 Weekly news roundup
27:04 Abubaker Abed live from Gaza
55:24 Dr. Yipeng Ge on Israel's attacks on healthcare
01:29:05 David Cronin discusses why he was banned from a Dutch university
01:48:14 Jon Elmer on the battles for al-Shifa, Nasser and al-Amal hospitals
02:22:57 A discussion on the Gaza resistance, Western interference and the World Central Kitchen
YOUR GIFT SUPPORTS THE ELECTRONIC INTIFADA'S INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ON PALESTINE:
• Donate by credit card or PayPal via Network for Good: https://bit.ly/GivetoEI
• Donate by credit card, ApplePay or US bank account via Kindful: https://bit.ly/EIKindful
Gifts are welcome from anywhere and are tax-deductible for US taxpayers as allowed by law.
(📸 Omar Ashtawy / APA images)
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐚𝐝𝐚
Visit our website for more reporting: http://electronicintifada.net
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/electronicintifada
Twitter: https://twitter.com/intifada
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/electronicintifada/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/intifada
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7g2IMlNS5SFPmj86cfXg4V
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-electronic-intifada-podcast/id972399937
#TheElectronicIntifada #TheElectronicIntifadaPodcast