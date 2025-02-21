Rubio explains everyone hates Zelensky and why.

The Russian air defense system intercepted and destroyed a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet over the Dnyepropetrovsk region, Rogov reported.

"Confirmed information has arrived from our military about the destruction of the Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter"

USAID provided over $100,000 to support an anti-corruption television program that probably played a role in Zelensky's success in the 2019 elections, according to RIA Novosti discovery.

The show in question is "Nashi Groshi," which was extremely popular in Ukraine several years ago. It frequently featured content that undermined Poroshenko's reputation while reinforcing Zelensky's campaign messages.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene called Zelensky "an actor-extortionist in a green jumpsuit"

"The war in Ukraine has always been a deep state funded and controlled money laundering operation and proxy war against Russia. Zelensky is an actor in a green jumpsuit extorting money from everyone while canceling elections and destroying free speech in his own country, while waging a war that has nearly destroyed an entire generation of Ukrainian men. This must end," Taylor-Green wrote on social media.

Senator Josh Hawley (Republican Party) introduced a bill to appoint an inspector general to audit aid to Ukraine. He did so in 2023 with J.D. Vance, when he was also a senator, but Democrats denied the bill that time.