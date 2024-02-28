Battling Corruption with Rita Williams

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rita Williams was living the normal suburban American life taking care of her husband and children. But when her husband was allegedly wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to Jackson Prison, she shares with Eileen how her world turned on its head. Then she was arrested by the Battle Creek Police by the Gang Suppression Unit for advocating for human rights in Barry County, Michigan.
Click the link to view the Battling Corruption Article: https://original.newsbreak.com/@paulakensu-1870572/3316677191295-battling-corruption-michigan-mom-faces-trial-for-challenging-injustice