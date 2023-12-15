bREAKING THIS MORNING:

Al Jazeera journalists Wael Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa have been wounded in an Israeli (air) strike that targeted Haifa school in Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza.

Update: Al Jazeera Arabic journalist Samer Abudaqa has been killed and his colleague Wael Dahdouh was wounded in an Israeli attack

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/12/15/two-al-jazeera-journalists-wounded-in-israeli-attack-in-southern-gaza?traffic_source=rss

Adding:

Interesting details have been reported by the American channel CNN based on a report prepared by the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence. According to the document, approximately 40-45% of the airborne munitions used by the Israeli Air Force in the Gaza Strip were conventional unguided bombs and other destructive weapons.

Previously, photos from IDF air bases have already surfaced on the Internet, showing combat aircraft carrying old 340-kg M117 bombs from the Korean War of the 1950s, among other things. There was also evidence of the Israeli use of Zuni unguided missile pods from the era of the Vietnam conflict.

All of this clearly demonstrates that unguided projectiles still have relevance in high-intensity conflicts. Maximum efficiency is achieved by skillfully combining less expensive and more widely available "conventional" ammunition with high-precision ammunition, depending on the goals and objectives.

It's ironic that until recently, renowned experts dismissed free-falling bombs and simple artillery shots as relics of the past century and laughed at the Russian Armed Forces. However, just two years later, they themselves are now advocating for an increase in the production of traditional unguided 155 mm ammunition.





