What Is The True Meaning Of Worship? | Christmas Devotion

Join us as we dive into the story of the wise men seeking to worship baby Jesus during the first Christmas. We'll explore their journey, the meaning of worship, and King Herod's troubled reaction to the birth of Jesus. Learn about the roles of the chief priests and scribes, and why Herod felt so threatened. This video provides a deeper understanding of the wise men's determination to find and honor the new king, despite the dangers that awaited them.
00:00 Introduction and Christmas Season Reflections
00:25 The Significance of the Wise Men
02:49 Herod's Troubling Reaction
05:06 The Role of the Chief Priests and Scribes
09:08 Herod's Deceptive Plan
10:20 Conclusion and Final Thoughts