Fr Dan Rehill's Full Video Statement on the Spiritual/Demonic Dangers of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour!

Nov 28, 2023





Diocese of Nashville exorcist Father Dan Reehil told ChurchPOP why the concert, which includes this performance, could spiritually endanger attendees.





He also explains how the "Willow" performance mimics witchcraft with its use of Earth, fire, black capes, and orbs.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1U4w0ijrP4w&t=0s





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdXryhjnJEU