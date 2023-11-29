Fr Dan Rehill's Full Video Statement on the Spiritual/Demonic Dangers of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Nov 28, 2023
Diocese of Nashville exorcist Father Dan Reehil told ChurchPOP why the concert, which includes this performance, could spiritually endanger attendees.
He also explains how the "Willow" performance mimics witchcraft with its use of Earth, fire, black capes, and orbs.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1U4w0ijrP4w&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MdXryhjnJEU