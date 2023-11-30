What's Really Going On In The Trans-Delusional Movement

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we'll take a look at what the so-called "transgender" movement is really all about. Its agenda is the same as the "transhumanism" agenda and that is to undermine the law, usurp authority and rule tyrannically over the people of the world, but God has given us instruction in the matter and how to deal with it.