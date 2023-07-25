BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What 'Oppenheimer' DIDN'T TELL YOU about the atomic bomb attacks
High Hopes
High Hopes
131 views • 07/25/2023

Glenn Beck


July 24, 2023


Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is a box office hit. But while the film deals with J. Robert Oppenheimer's internal struggles with creating the atomic bomb, Glenn uses artifacts to bring to life what happened during the atomic bomb attacks. Glenn reads a minute-by-minute report written by the co-pilot of the Enola Gay during the bombing of Hiroshima and shows the warning leaflets America dropped before the bomb and a bell that survived the Nagasaki bombing.


Keywords
united statesjapanhiroshimafilmworld war 2glenn beckbombingattacksatomic bombnagasakibelloppenheimerchristopher nolanenola gayforgotten warningwarning leaflets
