Buriram Isaan Thailand บุรีรัมย์

Buri Ram, which literally means “City of happiness” or “peaceful city,” is situated in the lower part of the Northeastern region, about 410 km from Bangkok. Buri Ram province is the location a number of Archaeological discoveries of pre-historic human habitation and ancient ruins from the Dvaravati period (6th-11th centuries C.E.) The most important Historical evidence found includes more than 60 sandstone sanctuaries scattered around the area. There are also discoveries of important Khmer pottery kiln sites that date back to the 10th – 13th centuries and Buri Ram contains abundant sandstone sanctuaries built by the Khmer Kingdom at Angkor, including Phanom Rung, easily Thailand's most stunning Khmer Monument.
