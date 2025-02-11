© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colonialism on Full Display: Israeli bulldozers rolled into Nur-Shams camp in Tulkarm, West Bank, flattening streets and tearing apart private Palestinian property with impunity. This isn’t security, it’s the systematic erasure of a people.
While the world watches Gaza burn, the West Bank bleeds in silence. Homes destroyed, livelihoods shattered, and a people branded as strangers in their own land. This isn’t about defense; it’s about expansion and domination.
And yet, the “international community” sits idle, as apartheid machinery paves over the heart of Palestine.