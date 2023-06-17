Deep Dive Las Vegas so Called Alien Event | Are Aliens in the Bible | Spiritual Warfare in EOD

Save Souls from a Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/ Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

In recent years, the topic of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) and potential extraterrestrial life has sparked intense curiosity and speculation. However, there are alternative perspectives that suggest a deeper, more sinister agenda at play. This write-up explores the notion of the great alien deception, how it could potentially be used to establish a one world government, and the biblical perspective on these entities as demons or fallen angels.

The great alien deception theory posits that UFO sightings and encounters are not extraterrestrial in nature, but rather a carefully orchestrated plan to deceive humanity. It suggests that these phenomena are part of a larger scheme to manipulate public opinion, erode national sovereignties, and ultimately pave the way for a one world government.

According to biblical scholars, demons are malevolent spiritual beings that are the trapped souls of Giants. The notion that aliens are actually fallen angels aligns with major sightings today and Revelation 12. This vcast we’ll look at Revelation nine that is about spiritual warfare. This truly is a spiritual war and you need to make sure you put on the armor of God.

Scriptural References on Power over Demons and Fallen Angels (KJV):

• Luke 10:19 - "Behold, I give unto you power to tread on serpents and scorpions, and over all the power of the enemy: and nothing shall by any means hurt you."

• James 4:7 - "Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you."

• Ephesians 6:12 - "For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places."

• 1 Peter 5:8 - "Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour."

Protection against Deception:

The Bible provides guidance and reassurance for Christians to resist deception and maintain spiritual discernment.

• 2 Thessalonians 2:9-10 - "Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved."

• 1 John 4:1 - "Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world."

• Matthew 24:24 - "For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect."









Christians are encouraged to engage in spiritual warfare, relying on the power of God to overcome the forces of darkness.





• Ephesians 6:11 - "Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."

• 2 Corinthians 10:4 - "For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds."

• 1 John 4:4 - "Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world."





There is some really sound evidence that the Las Vegas Alien event is not a hoax although it will be highjacked for evil. When the family prayed, the entity left. Take note of that truth and rebuke all orbs, sightings, etc in the name of Jesus Christ. Do not fall for the false light and the great deception.



