Gain of Function Research on the Woke Mind Virus Eats Leftist Professors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Erwin Chemerinsky,Dean of law, UC Berkeley, and his wife, hosted a dinner party for students, when one invitee decided to make a political spectacle out of it, and cried her own Dean in front of everyone over the Palestinian Gazza situation. This is the leftist woke mind virus metastasizing and eating their own. WAKE UP America. #ErwinChemerinsky #UCBerkeley #woke