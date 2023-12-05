Zionism - The Secret History Nobody's Talking About - part 1 of 3 - Nov 26, 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube. There are 3 parts first 2, I'm uploading today and maybe tonight or tomorrow for part 2. Part 3 should be available soon when created by Rational Religion. Here's part 2 if missed: https://www.brighteon.com/87e83862-4f98-40f9-bf10-96edf6625c4a
Christian Zionism. Jewish Zionism. Islamic Eschatology. Discover the untold roots of the horrific conflict we see today.
Part 1 of 3 on the Israel/Palestine Conflict. Subscribe to catch the others!
0:00 - Introduction
5:31 - The Nakba
12:25 - The Immigration Paradox
19:12 - The Balfour Declaration
27:12 - Christian Zionism
34:13 - Israel in Prophecy
53:08 - The Real Target of Zionism
1:02:48 - The Return of the Messiah