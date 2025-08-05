Mearsheimer: Zionists planned ethnic cleansing from the start - Tucker Carlson, clip

Mearsheimer: Zionists planned ethnic cleansing from the start

John Mearsheimer explains that when Zionists arrived in Palestine in the late 1800s, there were few Jews in the area, and they weren’t Zionists. However, European Jews coming in understood they were entering a land full of Palestinians.

🛑 “How do you create a Jewish state in a land filled with Palestinians?” The answer: ethnic cleansing.

Mearsheimer emphasizes that Zionist leaders, like David Ben-Gurion and Vladimir Jabotinsky, fully understood they would have to carry out horrific actions against the Palestinians to make their vision a reality.

🔹 Ben-Gurion and Jabotinsky acknowledged that the Palestinians were resisting their theft of land – and made no excuses for what would come next.

Mearsheimer’s point: The ethnic cleansing was planned from the start.