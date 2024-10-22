BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 22, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
31 views • 7 months ago

Episode 2405 - Kamala Harris what is her real stance on religious liberties of voters that are for Jesus Christ? -How will the voters vote in November? -How to be prepared for serious issues and its importance? -Will they be running a cyber security training during Election Day? -Why is GM fish factory being closed down? -Why did Covid vaccine producers not want to release documents? -Do people just want to hear what they want to hear and neglect the other side of a viewpoint? -If Trump wins we will see if he actually holds his promises. -Four ways to build muscle and boost your immune system? Great show today

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
