🔥🔥LIVE Exclusive With James Lindsay! Beware The WOKE RIGHT - A Marxist Counter Movement To Woke Left🔥

James Lindsay joins me today to discuss a very troubling development emerging from the conservative right movement. A radical ideology, disguised as the ‘New Right’ is rage forming in a natural response to the insanity of the Marxist Left and Democrat rule.



The problem?



Well this new ‘Woke Right’ is JUST as ideologically BENT as the Woke Left and my guest James Lindsay proved that last week with a wickedly poignant prank. He exposed a right leaning conservative website, for basically PUBLISHING the Communist Manifesto in their journal because it contained key phrases appealing to right leaning people in MAGA and conservative circles.



Instead of self-reflection and retraction - they doubled down and the attack dogs on the right came out in FORCE. This over-correction disguised as conservatism is VERY dangerous. We discuss this and more with James Lindsay TODAY on the SJ Show.



Follow James on Twitter: @conceptualjames



A Communist Manifesto For Christian Nationalists:

https://newdiscourses.com/2024/12/a-communist-manifesto-for-christian-nationalists-testing-the-woke-right/



Shannon’s Top Headlines December 12, 2024



Jeff Bezos To Jump On the Trump Train? https://www.technocracy.news/arch-technocrat-jeff-bezos-ready-to-jump-on-the-trump-train/



Ontario premier: US energy exports will be cut off if Trump imposes sweeping tariffs on Canada https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2024/12/11/ontario-premier-us-energy-exports-will-be-cut-off-if-trump-imposes-sweeping-tariffs-on-canada/76932454007/



Corporate Communism: The EVILution of Communism Workshop:

https://newdiscourses.com/2024/12/communism-3-0-corporate-communism/



Gold and Silver as LEGAL Tender Movement Advances in Florida:

https://citizens4soundmoney.org/2024/12/11/florida-gold-silver-legal-tender-study/



