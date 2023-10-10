BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3182b - All Roads Lead To Obama, Muslim Brotherhood, Sleeper Cells, Countermeasures
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
86 views • 10/10/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3182b - Oct 9, 2023

All Roads Lead To Obama, Muslim Brotherhood, Sleeper Cells, Countermeasures

The [DS] pushed their next event, they are using this event in Israel to distract and push their 16 year plan to destroy America. But what is happening is that the people are seeing that the Biden administration has caused this problem through his actions. All roads are going to eventually lead to Obama, the narrative is building and the people will see soon. The patriot plan is coming full circle and the people will know who the true enemy really is, once they know, they will take back the country.

📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF!
https://virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 60 days ^^ Click Above^^

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

Purify Your Home
Use code X22 for 10% off
http://ekpure.com

Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy