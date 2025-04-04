BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are being withdrawn from the Sheikh Maksoud district in Aleppo
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
5 months ago

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are being withdrawn from the Sheikh Maksoud district in Aleppo, located east of the Euphrates, under the control of the new Syrian government’s Ministry of Defense, according to Syrian SANA news agency.

An agreement has been reached between the new Syrian administration and the SDF. Under this agreement, forces stationed in the Sheikh Maksoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods of Aleppo will be transformed into Public Security Forces and integrated into the Autonomous Administration.

Additionally, 170 SDF prisoners and 400 prisoners affiliated with the Syrian government and its allied groups will be released.

Adding from today:

Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthis) reports an attack on the US aircraft carrier "Truman" in the Red Sea, with several hours of combat between the two forces.

"Our forces struck American warships in the Red Sea with cruise missiles," the movement claimed.

In the last 24 hours, Yemen's forces also intercepted two airstrikes that the US was preparing to launch on it, according to the movement.

