BOMBSHELL! Mel Gibson about to EXPOSE all of them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to expose child trafficking rings in Hollywood? He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. That is why he is trending today. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?
👕 REDACTED MERCH 👕
Go grab some Redacted Merch from their store. Go to https://RedactedStore.com
Mirrored - Redacted News