RT News - December 20 2024 9AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
100 views • 6 months ago

Dec 20, 2024

rt.com


Russia's President says his nation should have started the Special Military Operation earlier as the West and Kiev forced Moscow to act. However, he hopes for long-lasting peace and seeks security guarantees for both Russia and Europe. While Kiev has been reluctant to come to the negotiating table, Vladimir Putin challenges the West to a 21st-century duel. Suggesting it name a spot, bring in all the defences it can muster, and Russia's hypersonic missile will still strike the bullseye. After nearly two decades of being held without charge in Guantanamo Bay, the Pentagon sends a Kenyan citizen back home, despite the decision being taken three years ago. And as entire towns are leveled across Gaza by Israel's bombardment, an Israeli news outlet publishes accounts of IDF war crimes against civilians witnessed by fellow soldiers, including the killing of a teenager.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
