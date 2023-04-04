RESTRICT Act is the Digital Patriot Act

Sam and Robert discuss S.686 the Restrict Act a Patriot Act for the Internet on Steroids and can a Left/Right Civil Libertarian Coalition defeat the Restrict Act and much more…

Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:

Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV

https://cmac.tv/apps/

https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Robert Stark

https://twitter.com/2020Blackstone

https://robertstark.substack.com/

Share and Follow and Subscribe to: Weaponized News

https://weaponizednews.substack.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews

https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/

https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews

https://rokfin.com/WeaponizedNews

https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews

Help Weaponized News Pay some bills please donate

Bitcoin 36fNy89D8vnmH2Ty14ceeoaoomHzGvsH8o

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/weaponizednews

cash.app/$weaponizednews



Sources:

https://robertstark.substack.com/p/beware-of-the-restrict-act-patriot

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RESTRICT_Act

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/tiktok-ban-bill-similar-to-george-orwell%E2%80%99s-1984/ar-AA19hVJK

https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1641247009209286657

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/686/text?s=1&r=15



