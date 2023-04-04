RESTRICT Act is the Digital Patriot Act

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sam and Robert discuss S.686 the Restrict Act a Patriot Act for the Internet on Steroids and can a Left/Right Civil Libertarian Coalition defeat the Restrict Act and much more…
Broadcasting in the California Central Valley Here:
Comcast Xfinity Ch. 93, AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99
Cablecast app on Roku or Apple TV
https://cmac.tv/apps/
https://cmac.tv/series/weaponized-news/
Sources:
https://robertstark.substack.com/p/beware-of-the-restrict-act-patriot
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RESTRICT_Act
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/tiktok-ban-bill-similar-to-george-orwell%E2%80%99s-1984/ar-AA19hVJK
https://twitter.com/HawleyMO/status/1641247009209286657
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/686/text?s=1&r=15