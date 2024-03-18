© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
No childhood vaccine has ever been tested against a saline placebo, says Del Bigtree. For anyone to claim that childhood vaccines have been proven "safe & effective" is bullshit.
The 1:24 hour interview Del Bigtree of "The Highwire" did with Kim Iversen, titled "The Big Pharma Vaccine Swindle That Has Been Going On Long Before Covid | Del Bigtree", which was posted on 15 Mar 2024, is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v4jgfj8-the-big-pharma-vaccine-swindle-that-has-been-going-on-long-before-covid-del.html
Source - Fat News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/