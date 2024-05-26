[MUST WATCH] Cartoon for kids and adults: Satan, the turd is going down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus is the sole truth, but Satan is pure shit.
This cartoon might be funny, but it shows how dirty and evil the devil actually is. He is a condemned turd, full of anger, malice and hatred. And those who follow him are his little turds.
Give praise and honor to God [Father, Son and Holy Ghost].
Amen.