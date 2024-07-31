Russia-Ukraine, Race War, Jews & Israel, JW’s vs. Adventists, Anti-Trinitarians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-07-30 IT’S REAL
Topic list:
* Johnny stands firm on calling the Russia-Ukraine “war” “Wag
the Dog”.
* But the mainstream media assures us, “FAR-RIGHT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ARE WRONG. THE WAR IS REAL!!!”
* There’s been yet another cop-on-black shooting. What really happened?
* The FBI carefully protects terrorists to insure they eventually commit an act of mass destruction.
* Remember “Fast and Furious”?
* What really happened in Oklahoma City with the destruction of the FBI’s “Murrah Building”?
* If the black community ever overcomes this, it’s over.
* Any black (Christian) that DOESN’T overcome this WILL BE CONDEMNED!
* “How to Fake a War”
* “virus protection” and VPNs
* “Francis Carroll” threatens Johnny’s family.
* When Jews do this, they get on Jimmy Dore’s show.
* Does Israel support Jews? If not, what does that say??
* More examples of how sad the lack of creativity in “entertainment” is.
* Johnny’s review of all Sony PlayStation 5 games to date.
* Video games as movies.
* “Wikipedia is not for sale!”
* The Rockefeller cancer industry got Shannen Doherty.
* Revisiting “SATAN’S BIGGEST LIE!”
* What do JW’s have in common with Adventists?
* Anti-Trinitarians: what the secret agenda is.
* What is cancer?
* This is why Johnny is a persona-non-grata “Truther”.
