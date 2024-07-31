BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russia-Ukraine, Race War, Jews & Israel, JW’s vs. Adventists, Anti-Trinitarians
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
106 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 9 months ago

SR 2024-07-30 IT’S REAL

Topic list:

* Johnny stands firm on calling the Russia-Ukraine “war” “Wag the Dog”.
* But the mainstream media assures us, “FAR-RIGHT CONSPIRACY THEORISTS ARE WRONG. THE WAR IS REAL!!!”
* There’s been yet another cop-on-black shooting. What really happened?
* The FBI carefully protects terrorists to insure they eventually commit an act of mass destruction.
* Remember “Fast and Furious”?
* What really happened in Oklahoma City with the destruction of the FBI’s “Murrah Building”?
* If the black community ever overcomes this, it’s over.
* Any black (Christian) that DOESN’T overcome this WILL BE CONDEMNED!
* “How to Fake a War”
* “virus protection” and VPNs
* “Francis Carroll” threatens Johnny’s family.
* When Jews do this, they get on Jimmy Dore’s show.
* Does Israel support Jews? If not, what does that say??
* More examples of how sad the lack of creativity in “entertainment” is.
* Johnny’s review of all Sony PlayStation 5 games to date.
* Video games as movies.
* “Wikipedia is not for sale!”
* The Rockefeller cancer industry got Shannen Doherty.
* Revisiting “SATAN’S BIGGEST LIE!”
* What do JW’s have in common with Adventists?
* Anti-Trinitarians: what the secret agenda is.
* What is cancer?
* This is why Johnny is a persona-non-grata “Truther”.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

_____________________

Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network

On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16

 

On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4

On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill

Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com

_____________________

Darnell’s blog
https://independentconservative.com/

 

Darnell McGavock Sr. on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1I3-woaC7geaf8IIbPud4A

Keywords
jewsfalse flagsjesuitsmoviesrussia ukraine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy