American Journalist TORTURED In Ukraine: Gonzalo Lira CAPTURED While Seeking Asylum

August 7, 2023





The war in Ukraine has been a disaster for the globalists.

Ramz Paul, host of the RAMZPAUL Show, joins Stew to talk about the missing American journalist in Ukraine.

In the wake of military failure the government of Ukraine has become even more thuggish as they desperately try and hold on to power.

Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira was arrested and tortured in prison for speaking out against the Ukrainian regime.

He claims he was tortured by having the whites of his eyes scraped with a toothpick.

After finally being released from his imprisonment he took to social media to tell his story and announce a plan to flee the country to seek asylum in Hungary.

Sadly, a tranny freak show announced that Gonzalo Lira was re-captured and little is known of his fate.

The tranny is a pro-Ukraine American, originally named Michael John Cirillo.

He is now a government official in Ukraine, going by the name of Sarah Ashton-Cirillo.

This reinforces the idea the NATO back Ukraine war is really all about forcing the LGBT agenda on regions of the world that reject their degeneracy.

Michael John Cirillo has always been a radical far left extremist and tried to get people to infiltrate the Proud Boys to hurt GOP candidates.

The United States has the power to free Gonzalo Lira from what is likely going to be a death sentence via prison.

Antony Blinken and the Biden regime are not going to help him because they likely want to jail political dissidents right here in America.

A lot of people are getting rich off of the endless money being laundered through Ukraine.

America no longer stands for freedom but tyrannical dictators who imprison their political opponents.

America has now become the world’s bad guys.

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v35izaa-american-journalist-tortured-in-ukraine-gonzalo-lira-captured-while-seeking.html

