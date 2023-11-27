BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Live-Action Christmas Musical Tells Story of Mary, Joseph, and Jesus’ Birth - Adam Anders
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
12 views • 11/27/2023

Many musicals have been made in Hollywood, but a high-quality production featuring the life of Mary and the birth of Jesus Christ our Savior, has never seen the light of day…until now! Adam Anders is an award-winning producer, writer, director, and the mastermind behind the current hit musical, Journey to Bethlehem. The film tells the lyrical story of young Mary and Joseph amid her anticipation of the birth of her son, Jesus, the Savior of the world. Adam talks about bringing the film to fruition over a seventeen year period, what his journey has been like being a Christian in Hollywood, and provides his point of view on some of the criticisms he has received amid the movie’s success.



TAKEAWAYS


The film was made for kids and parents to watch together and remember the reason for the season - Jesus Christ


Antonio Banderas plays the role of evil King Herod along with a stellar cast including Joel Smallbone from the band For King & Country


The movie explores some of the feelings and fears that young Mary may have faced before betrothing Joseph and giving birth to Jesus


The movie is not just for Christians but for people who have never heard about the good news of Christ’s birth



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Journey to Bethlehem Trailer: https://bit.ly/49IYdrl

Journey to Bethlehem Tickets: https://bit.ly/47fJGS1


🔗 CONNECT WITH ADAM ANDERS

Facebook: https://bit.ly/40UAjoQ

Instagram: https://bit.ly/40PXDnk

X: https://twitter.com/AdamAnders


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOURNEY TO BETHLEHEM

Website: https://www.journeytobethlehemmovie.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JTBMovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jtbmovie/

X: https://twitter.com/jtbmovie

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@AffirmFilms

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@AffirmFilms


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION



Keywords
saviorchristmashollywoodchristianfilmproducerjesus birthtina griffincounter culture mom showadam andersjourney to bethlehemantonio banderasking and country
