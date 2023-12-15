Create New Account
Redpill: Remain Calm — All Is Well
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
893 views
Published 2 months ago

Fate, It Seems, Is Not Without A Sense Of Irony

* Chip Diller, fast-forward 45 years.

* Meet Danny.


Red Pill: Revelation Of The Method

* This [Leave The World Behind] movie is more predictive programming re: bad guys’ foiled plans.

* “Whoever started this wants us to finish it.”

Keywords
collapsecivil warfateapocalypsepredictive programmingred pillisolationdystopiamisinformationdysfunctionextremismteotwawkiredpillanimal housecoup detatironydestabilizationrevelation of the methodcoordinated attackkevin baconethan hawkeleave the world behindmahershala alisynchronized chaoscovert attack

