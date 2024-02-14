Pets in Love





Feb 13, 2024





Puppy's Tearful End after 2 Months of Being Treated Like his Owner's Toy

Do you think teasing and playing with animals as if they were toys for amusement is acceptable? It's truly regrettable that our dog, Juno, is a victim of such actions! A child brought this dog to the vet and explained the story! The little dog's name is Juno! And the cruel ones teased his body in a heartless manner! Juno was pulled out of a puddle by the roadside after being mistreated! What he went through made us and the vet truly outraged! At just 2 months old, he was treated as a plaything!

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GbmPTtNSGbA