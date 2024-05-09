BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

(MIRRORED VIDEO) ... UN Shill Bishop Mari Emmanuel - Fake Stabbing in Sydney Church
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
59 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 12 months ago

Original video from - https://odysee.com/@Lateralus1:1/2nd_fake_stabbing_sydney_church_clear_shot_V1.mp4_V6:5

"Fake Stabbing of Mar Mari Emmanuel, Christian Bishop of the Assyrian Church in Sydney, Australia.

Performed on April 15, 2024.

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112289322446020354


Fake Stabbing at the Westfield Bondi Mall in Sydney, Australia.

Performed on April 13, 2024."

https://odysee.com/@Lateralus1:1/bondi-mine-final-fake-stabbing-april-13-2024:4

https://gab.com/Lateralus1/posts/112265690714534526

NOT SAYING THIS CHAPTER OF ZECHARIAH IS ABOUT THIS SYDNEY / AUSTRALIA APOSTATE PRIEST,  BUT IT SURE DOES FIT THIS IDOL ASSYRIAN SHEPHERD - 
(Please read the whole Chapter especially Verses 1, 5, 16 and 17).

KJV 
ZECHARIAH 
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Zechariah%2011&version=KJV

KJV 
ZECHARIAH 11:16-17

16 For, lo, I will raise up a shepherd in the land, which shall not visit those that be cut off, neither shall seek the young one, nor heal that that is broken, nor feed that that standeth still: but he shall eat the flesh of the fat, and tear their claws in pieces.

17 Woe to the idol shepherd that leaveth the flock! the sword shall be upon his arm, and upon his right eye: his arm shall be clean dried up, and his right eye shall be utterly darkened.

Keywords
hoaxdeceptionliesjesus christtruthunnwonew world orderunited nationskjvapostasypsychological operationheresystabbingidol shepherdright eyebishop mar mari emmanuelsydney strongknife controlknife lawswanding powerscriminalising knivesfear only godrpsyoprking james version holy bible
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy