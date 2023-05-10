Lieutenant Chris Olivarez Reports on Illegal crossings along the Rio Grande River

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris Olivarez @LtChrisOlivarez, Lieutenant • Spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety - South Texas Region
Tonight in #Brownsville, I’m providing an update at the ground level on the latest initiatives from @TxDPS & @TXMilitary leading up to #T42 in containing crossing points between the ports of entry along the Rio Grande River to prevent, deter, & interdict illegal crossings. #OperationLoneStar
