Trust the Science..Really?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since the time of Eve in the Garden of Eden Satan has been telling us
to "trust the science" which He could provide. We know how that turned
out for Adam and Eve and today we are hearing the same temptation and
siren call. Trust the science not God your heavenly father or else you
will die, when the opposite is true for without Jesus in your heart and
faith in Him, you will loose you opportunity for eternal life. It's you
decision.