“STEP DOWN!” Ohio Resident RIPS Pete Buttigieg After East Palestine Train Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
East Palestine resident Jonathan Kogan has a message for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “You're not very good at your job at all. In fact, you stink.” Kogan told Breitbart News’s Alana Mastrangelo he and his friends experienced health problems immediately following the train derailment and “controlled release” of toxic chemicals.
https://rumble.com/v29s4ne-step-down-ohio-resident-rips-pete-buttigieg-after-east-palestine-train-disa.html