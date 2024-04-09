BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thunder Dragon (1991, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 04/09/2024

Thunder Dragon is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by NMK. It was only released in the arcades.

There seems to be no story referred to in the actual game.

You have a basic shot and you get a second weapon by collecting one of the power-ups with a number on it. There are four additional weapons in total. Collecting the power-up for the weapon you currently have will upgrade it. Collecting a different power-up will change the weapon, but you will keep the current power level for the weapon, fortunately. Apart from weapons, the only power-ups are extrea lives and bombs. Bombs have a large radius, but do not cover the whole screen.

The game can be played in 2-player co-op.

Keywords
shootemuparcade gametecmonmk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy