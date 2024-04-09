Thunder Dragon (1991, Arcade)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thunder Dragon is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by NMK. It was only released in the arcades.
There seems to be no story referred to in the actual game.
You have a basic shot and you get a second weapon by collecting one of the power-ups with a number on it. There are four additional weapons in total. Collecting the power-up for the weapon you currently have will upgrade it. Collecting a different power-up will change the weapon, but you will keep the current power level for the weapon, fortunately. Apart from weapons, the only power-ups are extrea lives and bombs. Bombs have a large radius, but do not cover the whole screen.
The game can be played in 2-player co-op.