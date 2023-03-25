X22 REPORT Ep. 3028b - Two-Tier Justice System Exposed, Phase II Narrative Has Begun, Justice For All

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3028b - March 24, 2023

Two-Tier Justice System Exposed, Phase II Narrative Has Begun, Justice For All

The [DS] has lost the narrative. The DA failed, which means Soros has failed. Trump has turned it all around and now he is moving into the next phase of the plan. The patriots are now putting all the pieces together, these pieces are the weapons and ammunition that will be needed to go after the [DS]. The country is coming together and the enemy is the [DS], there will be Justice for All.

