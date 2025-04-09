(3.) Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine - Nostromo Captain Dallas in Aliens Movie





Original Upload Date: January 25, 2022





Super Soldier Agent Jimmy Paine, aka Dallas will be sharing his experiences in the secret space program from 1959 to 1996.





During this time, he was a shuttle craft pilot for the Tall White warriors at Area 51 and participated in time travel missions with the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. He also recalls working for the Weyland Corporation where he encountered a xenomorph at LV426 which the movie aliens were based off. He was stationed on Mars, Titan, the Moon.





On Mars, he has seen the broken statue of a giant face of a humanoid on a mission in 1974 along with Duncan O’finoian. He remembers seeing Tommy Knockers in a cave on Mars which are muscular type of Tall Greys.





On the moon of Titan, he was stationed at a massive underground base. He was tasked with fighting a monster they called IT. IT was looked like the junior Montauk monster, a type of Bigfoot monster that was would gain strength by attacking it.





He was also on a secret mission from Vanguard Air Force, the Lunar Apollo 20 mission with William Rutledge where they discovered an oriental looking humanoid named EB Mona Lisa. Jimmy claims the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube is real. In this interview, jimmy will be sharing more about these missions.





Star Wars Ewoks





Today we will be looking into his experiences on the moon, the Nostromo, South winning the civil war, and the gorilla attack timeline.





Get your tickets to hear James Rink present about the SSP May 2-5 at: https://www.secretspaceconference.info/





Be sure to subscribe to Super Soldier Talk on Rumble at:

https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk









If you like to learn more about super soldiers and milabs please visit:





http://www.supersoldiertalk.com





Visit us on Rumble





https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk





Support us by purchasing a book or meditation device at:





http://www.neologicaltech.com





Consider purchasing a Super Soldier Talk Herosquad T-Shirt:





https://teespring.com/stores/super-soldier-talk





YouTube has demonetized us please support us with your tax-deductible donations:





http://www.healingsoulsurvivors.org





Super Soldier Talk, James Rink, and Neological Tech does not necessarily vouch for the validity of any of the views expressed in this video and shall be held harmless by all third parties. Information provided here is offered to treat for entertainment purposes only. Discernment is always required.