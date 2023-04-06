Shoigu is Inspecting 'Big Bombs' in RU Workshops - During the Production of Weapons

Shoigu is inspecting the workshops for the production of weapons at the enterprises of the defense industry in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Those are some big bombs

-

Best Comment: You can actually see the markings on the bombs themselves. At 14'' there is FAB-1500 (54), at 18'' FAB-3000 ... They are similar in length (because of space on the plane), only the FAB-3000 is much wider. I'm honestly surprised they still make them - but if it works, why change it? Especially when you have SVP-24 system... I doubt these are able to be used with the wing modification - the actual 1500 kg "glide bomb" is UPAB-1500B, I've only seen "winged" FAB-500's ... These that we see here will be most likely dropped like regular free-fall bombs, I imagine from TU-22's - like in Mariupol Azovstal bombing - not SU-25's (can't carry them), probably the SU-24 can carry these as well and I doubt RF would use SU-34's for dumb bombing. Russian huge advantage is the SVP-24, not the bombs themselves.