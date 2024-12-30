The Minor Prophets Part #4 - Obadiah-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 29 2024

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we start with the prophet Hosea, and work our way down the line, in order, to read the writings of a fascinating group of men known as ‘The Twelve’. One main thing they all have in common is that they all prophesy concerning the end times of Jacob’s trouble, with a focus on the events of the great Tribulation. Jesus says in Hebrews “Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book it is written of me,) to do thy will, O God.”, and this is the sum and substance that make up the writings of these amazing Minor Prophets.





ON THIS EPISODE: We take a look at the Prophet Obadiah, the smallest of all the minor prophets, and he is focused on the the Jews in the time of Jacob’s trouble, and the coming of the KING OF KINGS and LORD OF LORDS, Jesus Christ!