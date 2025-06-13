The CIA's Riot Starter Guide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Benz: The CIA's "How To Start A Riot" Guide
Shows use of hiring professional criminals and agitators to get ethnic minorities groups, student groups and unions angry against a government, then trigger riots of 10,000 ppl with just 100 agitators.
https://x.com/MikeBenzCyber/status/1929653064631570508
The CIA's riot guide from 1983 calls for agitators to "create a martyr for the cause" by "leading the demonstrators into a confrontation with authorities" to "provoke riots or shootings which may cause the death" of a protester, and then use that death for bigger riots.