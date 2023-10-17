Arrest of Lawyer and Freedom Advocate Could be Warning for Conservative Broadcasters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 16, 2023) Brannon Howse is joined by Leo Hohmann and Patrick Wood to discuss the illegal kidnapping and arrest of attorney Reiner Fuellmich.
Leo Hohmann’s article: “International lawyer and freedom advocate Reiner Fuellmich seized by German government in Mexico”: https://leohohmann.com/2023/10/16/international-lawyer-and-freedom-advocate-reiner-fuellmich-seized-by-german-government-in-mexico/
Patrick Wood’s ‘Technocracy News & Trends’: https://www.technocracy.news/
Worldview Weekend: https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv/video/arrest-lawyer-and-freedom-advocate-could-be-warning-conservative-broadcasters