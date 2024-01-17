ButcherBiden, a US President who claims Irish descent. Keep our country out of your mouth, Joe Biden. Your ancestors disown you - Claire Daly MEP Ireland

Irish Politician and EU Parliament MEP Clare Daly:
As Israel loses in the court of public opinion, we see desperate attempts to widen the conflict. All with the blessing and material support of the #ButcherBiden, a US President who claims Irish descent. Keep our country out of your mouth, Joe Biden. Your ancestors disown you.
