Michael Yon and Mike Adams cover breaking news on currency collapse, gold and silver skyrocketing, open borders human trafficking nightmare

To learn more, visit: https://michaelyon.substack.com/





- Michael Yon's Background and Current Activities (0:00)

- Increase in Illegal Immigration and Border Issues (1:35)

- Global Implications of Weaponized Migration (4:05)

- Chinese Influence and Weaponization of Drugs (7:50)

- Child Trafficking and Organ Harvesting (13:02)

- Trump's Role and the Future of the United States (20:46)

- The Situation in Israel and the Middle East (24:33)

- The BRICS Summit and the Future of Global Currencies (31:10)

- The Importance of Gold and Silver (34:49)

- Final Thoughts and Preparation for the Future (53:20)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/