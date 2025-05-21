Are Fires, Storms, Hail & Tornadoes God? 05/21/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we take a look at the darker side of mother nature. Are all these storms, floods, tornadoes and fires just a coincidence, or is it the hand of God? In other news, it looks like President Trump is about to split Israel, and according to the Prophecies, we know, if we split Israel, God will split America.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Intro
01:41The Three Scrolls
10:42Letters to the Churches
17:04Peace to Middle East
24:38Counting of the Omer
26:52Our Sponsors