“Jesus Would Be Killed in Gaza” Peter Oborne’s Alternative Christmas Message (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Double Down News at:-
https://youtu.be/sW2T5ErJys0?si=xVIN3-01P2XKSkn0
24 Dec 2023
“Jesus was always on the side of the oppressed”
Support Medical Aid for Palestinians ► https://www.map.org.uk/donate/donate
Join the Future of Journalism ► https://www.patreon.com/DoubleDownNews
Support DDN ►
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=TLXUE9P9GA9ZC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.