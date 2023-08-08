Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 13 – THE GATES FOUNDATION – GETTING RICHER AND RICHER AND

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates uses laws and regulations to avoid tax. His foundation launders money at a scale the world has not seen before. How is it possible that he presents himself as the world’s greatest philanthropist, giving away billions of dollars each year, yet ending up getting richer and richer and richer? Did you know that in the end, it’s We-The-Taxpayers, that pay for all his projects? Do you realise that in fact we pay for our own depopulation?Let’s see how Gates pulls it off, shall we?
