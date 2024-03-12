Newly Arrived French Mercenaries Were Wiped Out In KHARKIV┃RF Destroyed The 6th In A Row ABRAMS Tank

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The situation in the Avdiivka direction of the front continues to be tense. The Ukrainian high military command, together with the NATO leadership, are desperately trying to stop the rapid advance of Russian troops in this sector of the front. As a result, over the past few days, the number of destroyed Western military equipment in this direction of the front has increased several times. Between the 29th of February and the 9th of March, 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to lose 2 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 3 Patriot air defense systems, and 5 Abrams tanks...................
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
