© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING VAX STUDY BURIED BY MSM! – MASSIVE DEATH TOLL CLIMBS – TYRANNY IS PLANNED!
Study found that 74% died of vaccine injury. The Lancet pulled the study in under 24 hours.
Please support this channel: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/truthmedia
Edited for conciseness. Source: WAM (https://rumble.com/c/WorldAlternativeMedia)