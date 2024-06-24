Let’s Face the Tough Issues . . .Together

If you value your life, family, freedom and faith, it’s time to look to the source of those freedoms: our Christian foundation. Don’t be taken in by parties that won’t answer the hard questions. CHP Canada will talk about ALL the issues . . . parental rights, the protection of human life, inflation, carbon taxes, and more. Join CHP today at https://www.chp.ca/get-involved/

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/