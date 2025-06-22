When Did I Get Old | Derrick Dove & The Peacekeepers | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another great song that reminded me of what the Lord said about the days and times of our lives in so many Scriptures throughout the Bible. I turned 74 years old recently and it’s still hard to believe I’m almost as old as my Mamma was when she passed away. A special thanks to my baby sister “Wowie” for her contribution towards the end of this video. It all goes by so fast…
Lyrics
When did I get old?
When did everythin’ change?
I don't recognize this world
I don't remember this pain
Did time speed up?
Or did I slow down?
When did I get old?
It's all behind me now
I used to fly so high
And not fear a thing
I was 10 foot tall
Everybody knew my name
But the world keeps turning
Statues begin to fall
And now I'm just a man
Who used to have it all
So when did I get old?
When did everythin’ change?
I don't recognize this world
I don't remember this pain
Did the time speed up?
Or did I slow down?
So when did I get old?
It's all behind me now
Well there ain’t much left
Of the man I was
I'm just a rusty outline
Covered in dust
But it happens to the best
The best of us all
Another one rises
While another one falls
When did I get old?
When did everythin’ change?
I don't recognize this world
I don't remember this pain
Did time speed up?
Or did I slow down?
When did I get old?
It's all behind me now
When did I get old?
It's almost over now
----------------
Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away. (Jas 4:14)
If you enjoyed this video here's a link to my Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL6of41LFb55EpHAczqgDy4ozGu6RBWbAF