A barrage of airstrikes accompanied the ground offensive of Russian forces massively hitting Chasov Yar #chasivYar from all directions. The soldiers of the 41st Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine surrendered from their fortifications on the outskirts of the town, and it was difficult for Kiev due to a shortage of weapons and personnel.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
