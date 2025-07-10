© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unlike surface-level AI tweaks, Brighteon.ai reprograms base models at the neural level—targeting biased nodes (like Big Pharma narratives) and retraining them for raw, unfiltered truth.
Watch the latest interview to see how they flip AI bias upside down!
#DecentralizedAI #TruthOverBias #BrighteonAI #UncensoredTech #AIForFreedom #WatchNow
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport